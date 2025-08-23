Two men claiming to be police shot, killed by homeowner, HPD says

article

The Brief Two men claiming to be police officers serving a warrant were shot and killed by a homeowner Friday night. Police said the incident happened on Bellnole Drive. The homeowners were not injured.



What we know:

Police responded to a home on Bellnole Drive around 11 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

The homeowner told police that two men were at their door saying they were police serving a warrant. Police said the men were wearing masks, bulletproof vests and had badges around their necks.

What they're saying:

"They became suspicious because they have a Ring camera and the suspects were stating they had a warrant, but it's just two people, and they're masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that," Lt. Khan said.

According to police, the men fired shots into the home and the homeowners returned fire and hit both men. Arriving officers attempted CPR on the men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowners were not injured.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the two men who were shot.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713 308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)