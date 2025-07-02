Houston homeowner seeks relief after contractor allegedly damages A/C Unit

The Brief A Houston homeowner is facing repair costs of between $5,000-$8,000 after a contractor hired by CenterPoint Energy allegedly damaged her air conditioning unit while trimming trees. Jessica Bolaños reported that a neighbor heard a loud noise during the tree trimming, leading to the discovery of the damaged A/C unit. CenterPoint Energy is in contact with Bolaños to address her concerns, stating their commitment to providing top-quality customer service.



A Houston homeowner is facing sweltering temperatures inside her home after a contractor hired by CenterPoint Energy allegedly damaged her air conditioning unit while trimming trees.

The repair costs are estimated to be between $5,000-$8,000.

‘A loud bang’

What they're saying:

Jessica Bolaños, the homeowner, has been dealing with rising temperatures since the incident happened on May 6.

"It's really hot right now. It's been a little longer than two weeks, and it's been slowly getting hotter and hotter," Bolaños said.

CenterPoint Energy hired Sequoias Tree Expert to cut down trees near Bolaños' home.

Although the homeowners were not present during the trimming, a neighbor reported hearing a loud noise and then saw the A/C unit hanging precariously.

Bolaños recounted, "She heard a loud bang. She happened to be on the side of the house where our unit is, and as soon as she heard it, she opened up her bathroom window."

When Bolaños contacted CenterPoint Energy and their contractor about the damage, she was told her complaint would be forwarded to the contractor for follow-up.

The next day, a representative from the contractor visited her home but denied responsibility.

"He was denying everything and was just there to go through the motions," Bolaños said. "He was saying, 'I don't understand how this could've happened.'"

Bolaños expressed frustration, noting this is not the first time she has dealt with contractor insurance claims. "It's pretty exhausting. This is not the first time I'm dealing with this contractor insurance claims since Beryl of last year, and it's just been one after another," she said.

The other side:

CenterPoint Energy has reached out to Bolaños, and discussions are ongoing to find a resolution. When contacted for comment, CenterPoint Energy stated, "CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing top-quality customer service. We are in direct contact with the customer and working to address their concerns."