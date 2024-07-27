A home invasion in southwest Houston left one suspect in critical condition after shots were fired on Friday night.

According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Riley, a woman called to report four to five men were outside her home in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street with rifles, banging on her door.

The suspects forced entry into the home and the occupants inside exchanged gunfire with the men, according to HPD.

Lt. Rile reports one suspect was hit in the head multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the home was hurt, officials say.

HPD is investigating the incident.