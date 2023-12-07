Houston police released new video of a vehicle they are searching for in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a 36-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of Houston Avenue.

According to police, the victim, James Midkiff, was riding his bike southbound and approaching a railway intersection when he was struck from behind by a white sedan.

Police say the driver failed to stop and render aid and fled, going southbound on Houston Avenue toward the North Freeway.

Midkiff was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he died a few days later.

The vehicle is described only as a white sedan of unknown make or model. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.