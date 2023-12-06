NEW VIDEO: Three suspects wanted for violent Houston pawn shop robbery at gunpoint

New surveillance video shows the intense moments three thieves robbed a Houston pawnshop at gunpoint.

Around 6:30 p.m. last Friday, three robbers stormed into the Cash America Pawn at 6120 Bellfort Street. The masked thieves were wearing all black and pointed a gun at workers.

In the surveillance video obtained by FOX 26, one suspect can be seen making a worker open a safe while a second person drags another staff members into the same room.

"The fact they move in quick, it’s almost like they’ve been inside the store before, or at least have knowledge of how it’s laid out." said Noel Rangel, Special Agent in Charge for ATF Houston.

In another video clip from the robbery, a robber can be seen smashing locked cases while another appears to be holding a gun to the back of an employee’s neck. Authorities say the crooks stole jewelry, almost $20,000, and at least 34 firearms.

"Here recently we have seen a slight uptick in these robberies," said Rangel. "So, we don’t know if we’re dealing with a crew that has done this before, or if this is something new to them. Our main concern is bringing these individuals into custody before they end up hurting somebody."

Stolen guns is a major issue right now in the Houston area. According to HPD data, more than 4,000 guns were stolen from vehicles just in city limits in 2022.

"We’ve had apartment complexes with 40, 50, 60 cars broken into and nothing missing," said HPD Sgt. Tracy Hicks in a previous interview. "They’re looking for guns."

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF's website by clicking here. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible in this case.

"That was a pretty violent act," said Rangel. "Our priority is to make sure we arrest these individuals, take them off the streets, before their violence escalates and they continue to do individual robberies or worse, harming or killing someone in the process."