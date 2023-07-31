Expand / Collapse search
Houston hit-and-run: Man killed on Westheimer Road; call leads police to vehicle

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say a call led them to a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash 14 miles away.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road, somewhere between Post Oak and the West Loop service road.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a sedan and carried for a distance down the road. Authorities say the driver may have then run over the man multiple times before driving away.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Westheimer Road.

Police say it is possible another vehicle also hit the man, but none of the drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene.

While officers were investigating, authorities say a woman called police and said a man she knew was involved in the crash and told them where to find his vehicle.

Officers went to the apartment complex about 14 miles away. Police say they found a car covered in blood with the windshield caved in. They also detained the man.

Investigators were speaking with the man at the apartment complex and continuing to investigate the crash.