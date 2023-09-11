Police say a vehicle fled the scene after hitting two motorcyclists on Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. along the I-45 North Freeway feeder road near Midland.

According to police, a vehicle hit two motorcycles while going northbound and didn’t remain at the scene.

Houston police investigate a crash along the North Freeway feeder road.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no description of the vehicle police are searching for at this time.