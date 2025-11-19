Houston Heights-area shootout between delivery drivers injures one, police say

The Brief A shooting was reported Wednesday night on 10th and Dorothy Streets. Two delivery drivers allegedly shot at each other at a parking lot on North Shepherd. The woman was hospitalized, and the driver is being questioned.



One delivery driver is in a hospital and another is being questioned after a shootout between the two near the Houston Heights area, according to police.

Houston Heights-area shooting

Houston Police respond to alleged shootout between delivery drivers (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson, officers were called to two scenes related to the shooting: a warehouse parking lot in the 400 block of North Shepherd Drive, and at the intersection of 10th and Dorothy Streets.

Allegedly, the two people involved in the shootout were delivery drivers for a home delivery company at the warehouse on North Sepherd. The shootout stemmed from some sort of altercation between the two.

The female driver was reportedly shot in her leg. She has been taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The male driver allegedly waited for police to arrive and was taken for questioning.

What we don't know:

The drivers involved have not been identified.

There is no information regarding the altercation that allegedly led to the shooting.

What's next:

After the investigation, Lt. Crowson says the Harris County District Attorney's Office will be contacted for any potential charges.