Bodycam videos released of deadly Houston police shooting during Heights standoff

The Brief The incident happened July 9 at a home on West 13th Street. The scene allegedly started with the suspect harassing CenterPoint workers near the home. Based on HPD's summary video, the woman was shot by an officer early the next morning.



Houston Police have released bodycam videos of a deadly standoff that happened early July in the Heights area.

Houston Heights police shooting: Videos released

What we know:

The videos are related to a SWAT scene that happened between July 8 and 9 at a home on West 13th Street, near North Durham Drive.

Police say they were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. on July 8. According to a July 10 press release, a suspect was harassing CenterPoint employees who were working on a reported gas leak.

In a bodycam video, a man came up to an officer at the scene saying the suspect was his ex-wife who lived with him. He said he believed she was "having a break from reality."

The officer spoke to the woman at the door of the home. The woman, who was referred to as "Sharla" throughout the summary video, asked the officer to question the CenterPoint employees, then she asked him to call his supervisor.

She then went back into the house as the officer asked her not to do so.

The footage cuts to the officer asking the woman's alleged ex-husband if he had weapons in the home. He said he had two weapons and confirmed that the woman knew how to use them.

The video then cuts to the officer standing by a patrol car near the home. Officers are heard saying the woman was yelling and that she had on a bulletproof vest and showed a gun.

The HPD press release says the suspect was seen by officers from a second-floor window.

The summary video cuts to another officer's bodycam as he spoke to the suspect. The officer and the suspect are heard going back and forth.

*WARNING: The following video contains graphic content*

The video then cuts to the bodycam of Officer T. Dupuy, who police say was the one who shot the woman.

The summary video says this officer's footage starts at 6:05 the following morning. By this time, police say in the press release, they had obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Another officer is heard asking the woman to come from the house, which she refuses. The video quotes her saying that she'd put her vest back on and fight.

Moments later, the video quotes the woman saying, "You're about to ---- around and find out right now," then Officer Dupuy fires.

The video then cuts to a close-up of the home, where the suspect is seen pulling out what appears to be a gun. The video blurs the suspect as a shot is fired.

What's next:

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.