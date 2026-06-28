Man killed outside Houston Heights bar, suspect on the run

The Brief A man was found shot to death outside a bar along North Main Street. It's believed the victim and the unknown suspect got into an altercation in the parking lot. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A suspect is on the run after shooting and killing a man outside a bar in the Houston Heights area overnight.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Heights Drive Inn

What we know:

Police say a shooting call came in at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Heights Drive Inn on North Main Street near the North Loop.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the parking lot. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say details about the shooting are limited at this time. So far, it's believed the victim was in the parking lot when the suspect arrived and the two got into an altercation when a gun was pulled.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There are no details about the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).