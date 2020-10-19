Houston health officials suggest Halloween alternatives amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the City is not canceling Halloween this year, but health officials are encouraging residents to find alternative ways to celebrate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston Health Department says going door-to-door and attending traditional Halloween events are high-risk activities for spreading COVID-19.

“The City of Houston is not canceling Halloween this year, but we are discouraging people from gathering in large groups. It is important that we keep the COVID-19 numbers moving in the right direction. This requires us to be smarter about how we trick-or-treat,” said Mayor Turner. “Families and children can still have a ghoulish good time without jeopardizing their health and safety during the pandemic.”

MORE: Get scared at this drive-thru haunted house in Splendora

The Health Department suggests one-way trick-or-treating as a safer alternative to the traditional method. This involves setting up a table or blanket at the end of a driveway where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while maintaining a safe social distance.

“While the one-way alternative is safer than traditional trick-or-treating, it still comes with a moderate risk of virus transmission,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “While there isn’t a way to completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19 transmission with any activity, we can take simple steps to reduce it.”

Advertisement

They also recommend the following activities as alternatives to haunted houses and other indoor activities:

- Haunted forests for easier social distancing

- Halloween scavenger hunts or spooky movie nights with household members

- Baking Halloween-themed treats with household members

- Virtual costume parties

The Health Department also says that a costume mask is not a substitute for a face cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that cover the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

RELATED: Mayo Clinic doctors recommend against traditional trick-or-treating due to pandemic

They warn that wearing a costume mask over a protective cloth mask can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it harder to breathe. Health officials recommend a Halloween-themed cloth mask as an alternative.

The Health Department says those who may have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area: how and where