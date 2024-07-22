The Houston Health Department is providing free portable air conditioners to seniors, people with disabilities, and caregivers of disabled children in Harris County. This initiative aims to help those in need stay cool during the Houston heat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

How to Apply

Approximately 200 air conditioning units are available. To apply, individuals should contact the Harris County Area Agency on Aging, a division of the Houston Health Department, at 832-393-4301. Recipients will also receive information and assistance with the installation of their new units.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility is limited to those who have not previously received an air conditioner through the department. Seniors aged 60 and older, as well as people with disabilities, are encouraged to apply for this program.