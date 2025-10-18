Suspect shoots into crowd at northeast Houston Halloween party; at least 3 injured, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to a shooting at a large house party on Nanette Drive. Officials say someone pulled out a gun and fired at a crowd, hitting at least three people. One victim is said to be in critical condition. Two are stable.



Three people were sent to hospitals late Friday after someone allegedly shot into a crowd at a large Halloween party.

Harris County crime: Halloween party shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Nanette Drive, near East Mount Houston Road and Mesa Drive.

Harris County officials say there was a Halloween party at a home on Nanette with an estimated 100 attendees.

During the party, someone allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into the crowd, hitting at least three people.

All three were sent to hospitals. As of Saturday afternoon, officials tell FOX 26 that one person is in stable condition, and the other two are stable.

Detectives were called to gather evidence at the scene and figure out what led up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if authorities are looking for a suspect at this time.