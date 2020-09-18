Houston gyms prepare to increase to 75% capacity on Monday

Gyms across Houston are preparing for another influx of customers after the announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott that gyms can increase to 75% capacity on September 21.

“It is a big deal in terms of sentiment. I think it’s going to encourage more people to feel safer coming to the club,” said Tomas Kobersky, GM of Life Time.

For chain gyms like Life Time, they tell FOX 26 they expect a slight increase in the numbers, but with their facilities being on a larger scale, the current guidelines weren’t too restrictive.

The Texas Medical Association had previously listed working out at gyms as one of the more risky activities to do when it comes to contracting COVID-19. But for gyms and those working out at the time, they say they’ve felt comfortable with the precautions the gyms have taken.

All gyms are limiting their capacity, spacing out work spaces and cleaning machines after each use.

Kobersky says customers also don’t mind wearing the masks.

Danny Arnold, the owner of Plex, says the increase in capacity limit is really going to help local gyms who have been struggling through this pandemic.

“It’s great for us. It’s great for all the other gyms suffering out there,” said Arnold, “It’s going to tell people they’re allowed to come in. In our case now we don’t have to limit the numbers as much.”

