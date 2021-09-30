Houston girl with same disease as Alan Jackson hopes to meet him, work toward cure

County superstar Alan Jackson is going public with a disease he’s been battling for a decade.

He says he’s living with Charcot Marie Tooth or CMT, a degenerative disease with no cure that’s now causing him to stumble on stage.

It’s a mysterious disease few have heard about but affects about three million people.

There’s actually a little girl living with it here in Houston, and her own grandfather has been working tirelessly on a treatment. That treatment is not only unique but expensive.

Dr. Stephen Fletcher, a pediatric neurosurgeon, spoke with FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald about how he’d love to work with Alan Jackson on a benefit concert.

To find out more about Caroline’s journey: cmtausa.org/cure-caroline