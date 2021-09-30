Expand / Collapse search

Houston girl with same disease as Alan Jackson hopes to meet him, work toward cure

By
Published 
Health
FOX 26 Houston

Houston girl with same disease as Alan Jackson hopes she can meet him, work toward a cure

County superstar Alan Jackson says he’s living with Charcot Marie Tooth or CMT, a degenerative disease with no cure that’s now causing him to stumble on stage.

HOUSTON - County superstar Alan Jackson is going public with a disease he’s been battling for a decade. 

He says he’s living with Charcot Marie Tooth or CMT, a degenerative disease with no cure that’s now causing him to stumble on stage.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEALTH NEWS

It’s a mysterious disease few have heard about but affects about three million people.

There’s actually a little girl living with it here in Houston, and her own grandfather has been working tirelessly on a treatment. That treatment is not only unique but expensive. 

Dr. Stephen Fletcher, a pediatric neurosurgeon, spoke with FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald about how he’d love to work with Alan Jackson on a benefit concert.

To find out more about Caroline’s journey: cmtausa.org/cure-caroline