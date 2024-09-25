The Brief Alexus Domique Bonner, 29, allegedly intervened in an argument between two groups and shot a man in the neck. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail as the investigation continues.



A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday. Twenty-nine-year-old Alexus Domique Bonner faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently held in the Harris County Jail.

Houston police say the incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 9900 block of Bissonnet when two groups argued near the pumps. The confrontation escalated, leading a female to intervene and ultimately shoot the man in the neck. During the investigation, police discovered evidence pointing to a possible female suspect. They were later informed of a hospital visit where a woman reported being assaulted and admitted to shooting a man at a nearby gas station.

Bonner was identified as the suspect, and detectives obtained a statement from her while she was receiving treatment for a head injury. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, leading to the charges against her.