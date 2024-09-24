The Brief A late-night shooting at a gas station on Bissonnet has left a man in critical condition. Witnesses report an argument between two groups escalated before a woman intervened and shot the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene.



A man in his late 20s is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 9900 block of Bissonnet when two groups argued near the pumps. The confrontation escalated, leading a female to intervene and ultimately shoot the man in the neck.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have identified several individuals involved and are actively searching for them. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.