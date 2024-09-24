Houston gas station shooting: Man shot in neck at pump during argument
A man in his late 20s is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston.
Houston police say the incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 9900 block of Bissonnet when two groups argued near the pumps. The confrontation escalated, leading a female to intervene and ultimately shoot the man in the neck.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
Police have identified several individuals involved and are actively searching for them. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
SUGGESTED: Shock as daycare owner accused of sexually assaulting child
The investigation is ongoing.