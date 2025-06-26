23-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Houston Galleria parking garage, police say

The Brief Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Marko Cinan. The shooting happened on June 3 in the orange parking garage at the Galleria mall. Anyone with more information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man has been arrested for the shooting death of another man inside a parking garage near Houston's Galleria mall.

Arrest in Galleria garage shooting

What we know:

Houston Police say 23-year-old Marko Cinan has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Anthony Sanders.

The shooting happened on June 3 in the Orange parking garage on Westheimer Road.

Police responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, now identified as Sanders, was taken to a hospital, but was reportedly pronounced deceased later that night.

Officers at the scene reportedly saw a Chrysler 300 flee the scene with shattered windows from "apparent gunfire," according to HPD.

The vehicle was found nearby, and three people were detained, but were released after questioning.

Cinan was later identified as a suspect in this case, and was reportedly booked into the Harris County Jail on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Cinan was one of the people who was originally detained at the scene.

There is no information on whether other suspects are wanted in connection.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information in this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

