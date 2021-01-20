Houston friends of Vice President Kamala Harris watch history in making

History was made in America on Wednesday.

Many Houstonians watched the presidential inauguration with pride, including several friends of the new Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It’s larger than life for me. To have someone who has walked the same path that I walked," says Deidra Jackson, who held a watch party in Houston to celebrate. Both Harris and Jackson are Howard University graduates and members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. "It is just a tremendous day and I am full of pride," Jackson says.

"I had chills. I had goosebumps and I’ll be honest I had a little bit of trepidation with the events of the last two weeks," adds fellow Howard grad Freda Lee. "We wanted to be there in person but we all know we need to remain safe in this environment," says Jackson.

Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards also changed her plans to be there to watch her sorority sister sworn in.

"Today is our (AKA's) National Kamala Harris Day within the organization. We are so proud of Vice President Kamala Harris for the history she’s made," says Edwards.

The woman we now call Vice President also served as a mentor to Edwards.

"The first time I was running for City Council she asked me, 'What are you doing? What are you saying to people?' and I told her and she coached me. She really gave me some good guidance," Edwards explains.

The Texas Southern University Debate Team had the prestigious pleasure to perform at the Biden-Harris Virtual Inauguration.

Vice President Harris is also a member of The Links Incorporated.

The Houston chapter held a virtual watch party. "We’re all breathless and speechless and we’re just so excited about what she brings to the nation for the next four years," says Houston Links Chapter President Lorraine Winslow.

Many in the Links, AKAs and so many others are wearing today what Vice President Harris has now become known for: pearls.

"She always wears pearls. She always wore her Chucks and so today we’re excited about Chucks and Pearls," says Winslow.

"I’m clutching my pearls. Wearing our pearls is a symbol of support, unity, and sisterhood," smiles Edwards.

Friends say they believe Vice President Harris will immediately begin helping bring unity back to our country because they say "to know her is to love her".