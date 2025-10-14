Houston free Halloween, trick-or-treat events 2025
HOUSTON - Are you looking for a scary good time this October? Several organizations and businesses are hosting free trick-or-treat and Halloween events this month.
Here's a list of events to check out in Houston and across Southeast Texas.
Trick or Treat at Traders Village Houston
The event every weekend in October will have two decorated trails, candy, characters and photo ops. Costumes are encouraged.
When: Every weekend in October
Where: 7979 N Eldridge, Houston, TX 77041
Spookfest at Spindletop Boomtown Museum
A free family event with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a painted pumpkin competition.
When: Friday, October 17, 2025; 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705
Tricks & Treats in the Park in Missouri City
Head to Buffalo Run Park for candy, fun, a pumpkin patch, a photo station and more.
When: Saturday, October 18, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Run Park, 1122 Buffalo Run Blvd., Missouri City, TX 77489
Halloween Happy House
Children's Museum Houston holds a trick-or-treat party for children.
When: Thursday, October 23, 2025; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004
Trunk-or-Treat at Texas Chiropractic College
The community is invited to a free Trunk-or-Treat event. There will be candy for the kids, costumes, games and festive fall activities.
When: Thursday, October 24, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Texas Chiropractic College, 5912 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77505
Scream on the Green
Discovery Green's annual Halloween celebration returns with a costume contest, palm readers, psychics, music, living sculptures, games, and a free outdoor movie screening. Pre-register for the costume contest.
When: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010
Trick or Treat Historic Montgomery
Kids can trick-or-treat at local businesses.
When: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Various businesses near 14420 Liberty St. Montgomery, TX 77356
Howl-O-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest
Everyone is invited to watch a dog parade and costume contest.
When: Sunday, October 26, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Levy Park Conservancy, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098
Trunk or Treat at Beaumont Police Department
A Halloween party hosted by the Beaumont Police Department.
When: Sunday, October 26, 2025; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 255 College St. Beaumont, TX 77701
Trick or Treat at the 1838 Menard House in Galveston
Galveston's oldest residence opens its gates for a free event where young guests receive bags of candy. The house will not be open for tours.
When: Friday, October 31, 2025;5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1605 33rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550
The Source: The information in this article comes from various websites for organizations and businesses organizing the events.