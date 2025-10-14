The Brief Several businesses and organizations across Houston and Southeast Texas are hosting Halloween events. We compiled a list of free events for the family.



Are you looking for a scary good time this October? Several organizations and businesses are hosting free trick-or-treat and Halloween events this month.

Here's a list of events to check out in Houston and across Southeast Texas.

Trick or Treat at Traders Village Houston

The event every weekend in October will have two decorated trails, candy, characters and photo ops. Costumes are encouraged.

When: Every weekend in October

Where: 7979 N Eldridge, Houston, TX 77041

Website

Spookfest at Spindletop Boomtown Museum

A free family event with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a painted pumpkin competition.

When: Friday, October 17, 2025; 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705

Website

Tricks & Treats in the Park in Missouri City

Head to Buffalo Run Park for candy, fun, a pumpkin patch, a photo station and more.

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Run Park, 1122 Buffalo Run Blvd., Missouri City, TX 77489

Website

Halloween Happy House

Children's Museum Houston holds a trick-or-treat party for children.

When: Thursday, October 23, 2025; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Website

Trunk-or-Treat at Texas Chiropractic College

The community is invited to a free Trunk-or-Treat event. There will be candy for the kids, costumes, games and festive fall activities.

When: Thursday, October 24, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Texas Chiropractic College, 5912 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, TX 77505

Website

Scream on the Green

Discovery Green's annual Halloween celebration returns with a costume contest, palm readers, psychics, music, living sculptures, games, and a free outdoor movie screening. Pre-register for the costume contest.

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Website

Trick or Treat Historic Montgomery

Kids can trick-or-treat at local businesses.

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Various businesses near 14420 Liberty St. Montgomery, TX 77356

Website

Howl-O-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

Everyone is invited to watch a dog parade and costume contest.

When: Sunday, October 26, 2025; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Levy Park Conservancy, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Website

Trunk or Treat at Beaumont Police Department

A Halloween party hosted by the Beaumont Police Department.

When: Sunday, October 26, 2025; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 255 College St. Beaumont, TX 77701

Website

Trick or Treat at the 1838 Menard House in Galveston

Galveston's oldest residence opens its gates for a free event where young guests receive bags of candy. The house will not be open for tours.

When: Friday, October 31, 2025;5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1605 33rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550

Website