Houston Food Bank to benefit greatly from Restaurant Week 2022

Houston Restaurant Week, a month dedicated to helping the Houston Food Bank, is officially underway with over 300 businesses participating - its largest turnout ever.

Food Bank officials say this will help over 1.1 million people in the city who deal with food insecurities.

"It's just exciting to have so many Houstonians talking about Restaurant Week and already setting out to plan what restaurants they're going to go to," says Amy Ragan with the Houston Food Bank. "This event has raised anywhere from a million to $2 million. That is significant when you think about how one dollar provides three meals."

Ragan says the partnership with the Cleverly Stone Foundation and local restaurants has helped their operations tremendously for nearly 20 years now. She also says the need is greater in 2022 because of the rising costs of food and gas.

"These people have jobs, sometimes two jobs, and they're struggling to make ends meet."

Even if you do not RSVP for dinner, you can also donate your time as a volunteer at the food bank. Sign up by clicking here.

More details about Houston Restaurant Week can be found here.