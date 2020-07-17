Houston Food Bank focuses of helping local restaurants while continuing to serve those in need

The Houston Food Bank says that supply has been great, but the reason why has been bad for the economy.



"It's unfortunate for the economy because it's all the disruptions has caused the food not going to restaurants, etc. And that's created surplus opportunities which is what food banks do," said Brian Greene, President of the Food Bank.



That means there’s plenty of meat, produce, and dry goods for Houstonians in need. The demand for these items increased dramatically during the shutdown and is now going down slightly with more people returning to work.



"Still, it has gone down a little bit. We were doing about a million pounds per day. During May and June, it's down to about 800,000 pounds a day, that's still double where we were a year ago. So, it's still, but it's not, you know, as unmanageable," says Greene.

The Houston Restaurant Weeks event has benefited the Houston Food Bank greatly over the past couple of years. This year will be different.



Instead of collecting $3-$7 per meal sold, the food bank will only take one dollar. Greene says they are hoping to put money back into the struggling restaurant industry.



"Our biggest goal this year, quite frankly, is helping these restaurants survive. This has been a horrible economy for restaurants and every restaurant that we're able to save is a victory for Houston.”



Damian’s Cucina Italiana is one of many restaurants participating in the event. They say the food bank scaling back on their profit means a lot to them, and other Houston restaurants.



"It's a great thing what they're doing. They're also trying to help us keep the key on we've been supporting them for so many years with the restaurant or the Houston Food Bank, that it's good to see that they're trying to help us, you know, get back on track as well."



Houston Restaurant Weeks will continue to add more restaurants to the event until August 1. You can find that list here.



For more information about the Houston Food Bank, click here.