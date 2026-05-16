Houston Flamingo Drive: Woman accused of stabbing family member
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested Friday night after she reportedly stabbed a family member while police were at the scene in southeast Houston.
Family disturbance in SE Houston
What we know:
The incident happened on Flamingo Drive, near Bellfort Avenue and Swallow Street.
Police say they were called to a family disturbance at the scene at around 8 p.m. No criminal activity happened at the time, so officers separated the parties involved and stayed at the scene.
While they were there, another disturbance happened just before 10 p.m. where a woman reportedly stabbed a family member. Police say the woman ran out of the home screaming and the victim had also run outside.
The family member was taken to a hospital with a stab wound to his back. Police say he is expected to recover.
The suspect has been arrested and is reportedly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There are no details available regarding the initial disturbance and what led up to the reported stabbing.
The Source: Houston Police and OnScene