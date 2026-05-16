The Brief Police were called to a family disturbance Friday night on Flamingo Drive. While officers were at the scene, a woman reportedly stabbed a family member inside a home. The woman has been arrested. The family member is expected to recover.



A woman was arrested Friday night after she reportedly stabbed a family member while police were at the scene in southeast Houston.

Family disturbance in SE Houston

What we know:

The incident happened on Flamingo Drive, near Bellfort Avenue and Swallow Street.

Police say they were called to a family disturbance at the scene at around 8 p.m. No criminal activity happened at the time, so officers separated the parties involved and stayed at the scene.

While they were there, another disturbance happened just before 10 p.m. where a woman reportedly stabbed a family member. Police say the woman ran out of the home screaming and the victim had also run outside.

The family member was taken to a hospital with a stab wound to his back. Police say he is expected to recover.

The suspect has been arrested and is reportedly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There are no details available regarding the initial disturbance and what led up to the reported stabbing.