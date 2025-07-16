Expand / Collapse search

Houston firefighters extinguish garage fire on Mykawa Road

Updated  July 16, 2025 6:39pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters have extinguished a garage fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon. 

Mykawa Road garage fire: Firefighters put out flames

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 5900 block of Mykawa Road, just before 4 p.m. 

Officials said the scene remains active at this time. 

The fire was fought defensively. 

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided information on how the fire started. Authorities said arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Fire Department. 

