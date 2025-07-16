Houston firefighters extinguish garage fire on Mykawa Road
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters have extinguished a garage fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon.
Mykawa Road garage fire: Firefighters put out flames
Officials said the fire sparked up in the 5900 block of Mykawa Road, just before 4 p.m.
Officials said the scene remains active at this time.
The fire was fought defensively.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials have not provided information on how the fire started. Authorities said arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information from the Houston Fire Department.