Houston firefighters act fast during overnight apartment fire
HOUSTON - Houston Fire put out a fire that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 11 just before 5 a.m.
Emergency responded to an apartment complex that had two floors on fire at 6922 South Loop in Houston. A total of four units had damage due to the flames.
Houston Fire says the first floor was a laundry room.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, but thankfully no one was injured.
"Our guys did a great job, probably about 10-15 minutes we had the initial fire knocked down," Houston Fire District Chief Timothy Vatuna said.