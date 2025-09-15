Houston firefighter hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

A Houston Fire Department firefighter and paramedic has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency, according to Houston-area law enforcement.

According to HFD, the firefighter from Station 102, Stephen Scott, was taking a patient to HCA Kingwood when he began having a medical issue. He was initially admitted to HCA Kingwood, but had to be taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association last reported Scott was undergoing surgery.

Scott has been with the fire department for nearly 30 years.