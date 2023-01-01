Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days

Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston.

Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Responders said while they were extinguishing the initial fire they learned there was a fire in two other parts of the buildings.

No civilians or firefighters were injured due to the incident.

SUGGESTED: Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail

There are currently two teams assigned in an attempt to solve this mystery, according to the arson team.

Crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning, officials say.