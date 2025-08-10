Fire reported in Houston Alief area | What we know so far

The Brief The fire is at a home on Moonmist Drive. Fire crews were ordered out of the home and are performing defensive measures. One firefighter has reportedly suffered heat exhaustion.



Fire crews are battling a one-alarm fire at a home in the Alief area.

Houston Alief: Moonmist Drive fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at a home in the 20000 block of Moonmist Drive, close to the Westpark Tollway and South Kirkwood Road.

The fire department said they responded to the home at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. By 4 p.m., they were called out of the home to fight the fire defensively.

As of 5:30 p.m., one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.