Fire reported in Houston Alief area | What we know so far

Published  August 10, 2025 5:27pm CDT
Houston
One-alarm fire in Houston Alief area

Fire crews were ordered out of the home on Moonmist Drive and perform defensive measures on the fire.

The Brief

HOUSTON - Fire crews are battling a one-alarm fire at a home in the Alief area.

Houston Alief: Moonmist Drive fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at a home in the 20000 block of Moonmist Drive, close to the Westpark Tollway and South Kirkwood Road.

The fire department said they responded to the home at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. By 4 p.m., they were called out of the home to fight the fire defensively.

As of 5:30 p.m., one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Fire Department

