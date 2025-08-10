Fire reported in Houston Alief area | What we know so far
HOUSTON - Fire crews are battling a one-alarm fire at a home in the Alief area.
Houston Alief: Moonmist Drive fire
What we know:
The fire was reported at a home in the 20000 block of Moonmist Drive, close to the Westpark Tollway and South Kirkwood Road.
The fire department said they responded to the home at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. By 4 p.m., they were called out of the home to fight the fire defensively.
As of 5:30 p.m., one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department