Houston fire: Firefighters contain large building fire near North Freeway, 1 firefighter injured

The Brief Firefighters have contained a large fire that sparked up near the North Freeway on Monday. Officials said the fire sparked up just before 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Shepherd. Firefighters are working to put out hot spots and determine the cause of the fire.



Firefighters are monitoring hot spots following a large building fire that went up in flames near the North Freeway.

Houston building fire: Firefighters battling large fire

Officials said the fire sparked up just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Shepherd.

Authorities said firefighters are currently fighting the fire defensively, which means they are outside the building trying to get it under control before they can enter.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Firefighters said they will remain on the scene Monday night monitoring hot spots, investigating the cause and origin, and ensuring there are no hazardous material concerns affecting the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire to start.