Houston fire: Firefighters contain large building fire near North Freeway, 1 firefighter injured
HOUSTON - Firefighters are monitoring hot spots following a large building fire that went up in flames near the North Freeway.
Houston building fire: Firefighters battling large fire
Officials said the fire sparked up just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Shepherd.
Authorities said firefighters are currently fighting the fire defensively, which means they are outside the building trying to get it under control before they can enter.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Firefighters said they will remain on the scene Monday night monitoring hot spots, investigating the cause and origin, and ensuring there are no hazardous material concerns affecting the neighborhood.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the fire to start.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Fire Department.