The Houston Fire Department has announced that, in collaboration with the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, that they will be conducting a prescribed fire at the Arboretum.

Officials said the prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, weather permitting.

SUGGESTED: 'Terrifying, it really was': Man violently attacked by person of interest in Audrii Cunningham case

The prescribed burn will take place in the Savanna area of the nature sanctuary, near IH 610 West Loop and Woodway Drive.

A prescribed fire will aid in reducing potential fire threats, due to years of natural overgrowth accumulation. Years of natural debris accumulation presents a significant wildland fire threat to the surrounding residential community. The reduction of fuel load, through a prescribed fire, is the appropriate safety step in protecting surrounding residents and their homes, officials said.

HFD’s highly trained and certified wildland firefighters will be performing and overseeing the entire prescribed fire to establish continuity and the swift mitigation of potential life safety hazards. HFD will also be coordinating with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Houston Health Department to establish clean air (atmospheric) monitoring during the prescribed fire.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

HFD will be canvassing adjacent neighborhoods with literature to ensure citizens are aware and well-informed. One of HFD’s many goals preceding the prescribed fire is to educate the public and protect the interface between the neighborhood and the Arboretum.

During the burn period, officials said individuals may see smoke in their area or on nearby roads. HFD is requesting citizens near the burn site to refrain from calling 911. HFD cautions drivers to reduce their speed, use headlights when smoke is present, and always pay attention to posted reduced speed limits. Nearby roadways and trails may be posted with signs indicating "prescribed fire ahead."

For more information and updates about the HFD’s and the Houston Arboretum’s controlled burn, click here.