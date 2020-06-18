Houston Fire Department releases video from explosion at Bar 5015

The Houston Fire Department says four people were seen pouring a flammable liquid at a bar before igniting it and causing an explosion.

HFD Arson investigators determined that the fire that occurred at Bar 5015 on Almeda Road just before 5 a.m. June 12 was intentionally set.

MORE: Intentional fire set off explosion at Bar 5015 in Third Ward, criminal investigation underway

On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video and asked the public for help to identify those responsible.

Investigators say four males – each carrying a five-gallon container of ignitable liquids – walked into the bar in the early morning hours and poured the liquid on the tables, chairs and the deck.

Authorities say the flammable liquid ran in between the boards of the deck and accumulated underneath, creating a high fume content under the deck.

Investigators say one of the men was then seen pouring the liquid down a ramp and lighting it, which caused the fumes under the deck to explode.

Due to their proximity to the fire, authorities believe the four individuals may have suffered burns or other blast injuries.

The explosion at the bar, which had been recently renovated, resulted in a loud boom that frightened neighbors out of bed. Debris filled the roadway next to the bar.

The fire department says the explosion caused an estimated $750,000 of damage to the bar.

The fire department said no injuries were reported among employees or members of the public.

The arson bureau is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI, ATF, and Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.