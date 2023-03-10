Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena named finalist for same position in Corpus Christi

article

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena has been confirmed as one of the finalists for the same position in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to a release.

The City of Corpus Christi has been looking to fill the position after their former chief Robert Rocha retired in January after 11 years of service with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The finalists include Pena, Brandon Wade, who currently works with the Austin Fire Department, Daniel Salazar, who works with Dallas Fire-Rescue, and Richie Quintero, the current Corpus Christi Fire Department Interim Chief.

The city said they will engage the community in the selection process by offering residents an opportunity to meet the four finalists, ask questions, and learn more about their respective qualifications.

That meet and greet will take place on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Rotunda Ballroom at the Selena Auditorium. Free parking throughout the evening will be available in Lot 2 of the American Bank Center's parking lot.

In all, 28 applications were received by the city for the fire chief position, from which, nine semi-finalists were interviewed. From the nine interviewees, four finalists were selected for the final round of interviews.

It's unclear when the sole finalist will be announced by city officials.