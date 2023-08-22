Harris County fire: Authorities on scene of apartment fire in North Harris Co.

Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire that sparked up on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fire sparked up at 990 Cypress Station Drive.

Gonzalez said an initial report stated the first floor of a building was fully engulfed in flames.

Photo from the scene of the apartment fire. (Source: Klein Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported.

Numerous fire departments are on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.