Houston fire: 2 firefighters injured battling blaze on Kirkshire Drive

An investigation is underway following a morning fire Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire sparked up in the 10600 block of Kirkshire Drive around 10 a.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived to the home within three minutes and found fire coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters were able to make an offensive attack and ensured everyone was safely out of the home.

Officials stated as firefighters were battling the fire, part of the ceiling fell and injured two firefighters.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were later released.

Over $275,000 in estimated damage was reported.