Houston FIFA Fan Festival reaches capacity for second time

The Brief Houston's FIFA Fan Festival had to close off entries temporarily on Saturday. People outside the festival can make other stops in EaDo for the "Football Fiesta." The festival is free to enter every match day of FIFA World Cup 2026.



For the second time already, Houston's FIFA Fan Festival had to close off entry temporarily after reaching its capacity on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Fan Festival at capacity

Local perspective:

Organizers shared on social media at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they had reached their capacity of 7,500 people.

Other festivalgoers waited in line until more space was available.

If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.

Big picture view:

The festival is free to enter every match day of FIFA World Cup 2026.

If you bring a clear bottle, you can also fill it with water at the free water stations around the festival grounds.

Attendees can also check out the turf soccer field, the Main Stage area to watch the game, the misting stations to help cool off, and much more.

The festival reached capacity for the first time on the first day it opened.