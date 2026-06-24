The Brief Houston FIFA Fan Fest has announced they are officially at capacity for June 24. As a result, anyone wishing to enter will have to wait until space becomes available. Also, FOX 26's Coco Dominguez reported that there was an announcement made during the event warning rowdy attendees to display proper decorum while at the event. Otherwise, officials said they may be forced to shut down the entire Fan Fest event due to safety concerns.



Houston FIFA Fan Fest has announced they are officially at capacity for June 24.

Houston FIFA Fan Fest at capacity for June 24

What we know:

As a result, anyone wishing to enter will have to wait until space becomes available.

Also, FOX 26's Coco Dominguez reported that there was an announcement made during the event warning rowdy attendees to display proper decorum while at the event. Otherwise, officials said they may be forced to shut down the entire Fan Fest event due to safety concerns.