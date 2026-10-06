Houston family shares daughter's story after she was killed, boyfriend charged with murder

The Brief October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the Montrose Center to honor survivors of domestic violence and remember those who lost their lives. A Houston-area family is sharing the story of 27-year-old Abrianna Hall, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend. The family hopes it will help others recognize the importance of checking in on their loved ones.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a Houston area family is sharing the story of 27-year-old Abrianna Hall, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

What we know:

The family hopes it will help others recognize the importance of checking in on their loved ones.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the Montrose Center to honor survivors of domestic violence and remember those who lost their lives.

Among those remembered was 27-year-old Abrianna "Bri" Hall, who was killed in May.

What they're saying:

Bri’s mother, Teri Dolley, says her daughter was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, 31-year-old Aaron McFarland.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested McFarland, who was charged with murder in connection with Hall’s death.

Dolley says McFarland used a ladder from his work truck to climb to Hall’s third-floor apartment. Authorities say Hall was found stabbed multiple times.

Her family says the killing came as a complete shock.

Dolley says Bri and McFarland had been together for about two years and were looking at engagement rings just days before her death. She says the family never noticed any warning signs in the relationship.

Instead of helping her daughter plan a wedding, Dolley was forced to plan her funeral.

"She was always a sweetheart. Everybody always has such good things to say about her," Dolley said. "She was just like a light of sunshine."

Dolley says her daughter’s death is a reminder that families may not always know when someone they love is experiencing problems in a relationship.

"If you’re a person that’s going through domestic violence, let your family help you," Dolley said. "They were together for two years, and it’s just like it only takes one incident. And that’s what happened — it was one incident, and I don’t have my daughter anymore."

Bri’s sister, Megan Dolley, remembers her as funny, caring and an incredible big sister.

"She had an amazing personality, and she’s like one of the best big sisters that you could ask for," Megan said.

She also encouraged families to continue checking in on the people they love, even when everything may appear to be OK.

"The people that seem the happiest, they could be going through something, and you’ll never know because they’re always making sure everyone else around them is OK," Megan said.

Bri’s family hopes that by sharing her story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they can help another family and possibly prevent another tragedy.