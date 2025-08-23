Houston family seeks justice as neighbor remains fugitive in teen's shooting

The Brief A Houston family is awaiting the arrest of their neighbor, John Martin Dixon, who is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List. Emmanuel Menchaca, the victim, was shot outside his home on July 17. The Menchaca family is urging Dixon to take responsibility for his actions; a $3,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.



A Houston family is anxiously awaiting the arrest of their neighbor, John Martin Dixon, who allegedly shot their son.

Dixon has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and police are seeking public assistance in locating him.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: John Dixon

What we know:

On July 17, Emmanuel Menchaca was returning home from work when he was allegedly shot by Dixon.

Emmanuel was burying his guinea pig with his younger brother when the shooting occurred outside their home.

The shooting took place on July 17, but charges were not filed until August 9, when a warrant for Dixon's arrest was issued.

What we don't know:

The motive has not been confirmed.

What they're saying:

Andrea Menchaca, Emmanuel's mother, expressed her distress:

"It’s been really hard as a mother because, as a mother, you would do anything you can to protect your children and, unfortunately, this is out of my hands right now."

Andrea Menchaca shared her disbelief:

"Not expecting to be shot by your neighbor. Someone that he had no confrontation with, no issues whatsoever."

Reflecting on the incident, Emmanuel said:

"I think what really traumatized me was ever since that happened, the feeling that I need to be aware of my surroundings no matter where I am. I don’t really feel safe at all."

Andrea Menchaca criticized the investigation, having waited weeks for an arrest since the charges were filed.

"I see it going nowhere. I think the ball was dropped since day one."

Despite the trauma, Emmanuel is grateful for a second chance at life.

"I’m extremely grateful ever since that happened. That opened my eyes. Now I gotta make everything count."

As Emmanuel begins college in San Antonio, Andrea Menchaca expressed her desire for Dixon to take responsibility.

"I ask you that you turn yourself in because what you did was wrong. You need to take ownership; you need to be responsible for what you did."

What you can do:

John Martin Dixon is currently on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Dixon's arrest.

The Menchaca created a GoFundMe to help support Emmanuel's recovery journey.