Expand / Collapse search

Houston man shot in front of younger brother while reportedly burying deceased pet

By
Published  July 17, 2025 8:10am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston man shot while reportedly burying pet guinea pig

Houston man shot while reportedly burying pet guinea pig

A man was shot in front of his younger brother while they were burying their deceased pet in the backyard of a southeast Houston home, police say.

The Brief

    • A man was shot in the 7700 block of Belgard in southeast Houston.
    • He was reportedly burying a deceased pet guinea pig with his brother when he was shot.
    • Police say the incident may have stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor.

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the backyard of a Houston home while burying a deceased pet guinea pig with his younger brother, authorities say.

Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Man shot in southeast Houston

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Belgard around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When authorities arrived at the southeast Houston home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The man and his juvenile brother were reportedly in the backyard burying a deceased pet guinea pig. Police say someone, possibly a neighbor, walked out and shot the man once in the yard.

Police ordered everyone out of the neighboring house due to reports that the suspect might still be in there.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified, and no charges have been announced. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

Houston