Houston man shot in front of younger brother while reportedly burying deceased pet

The Brief A man was shot in the 7700 block of Belgard in southeast Houston. He was reportedly burying a deceased pet guinea pig with his brother when he was shot. Police say the incident may have stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor.



A man was shot in the backyard of a Houston home while burying a deceased pet guinea pig with his younger brother, authorities say.

Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Man shot in southeast Houston

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Belgard around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When authorities arrived at the southeast Houston home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The man and his juvenile brother were reportedly in the backyard burying a deceased pet guinea pig. Police say someone, possibly a neighbor, walked out and shot the man once in the yard.

Police ordered everyone out of the neighboring house due to reports that the suspect might still be in there.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified, and no charges have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800.