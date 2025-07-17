Houston family receives compensation after CenterPoint contractor damages A/C unit

The Brief A Houston family received $5,200 from CenterPoint Energy to repair their air conditioning unit after alleged damage by a contractor, following weeks of negotiations. Jessica Bolanos initially faced demands to sign a liability release and confidentiality clause, which she refused, leading to a settlement without such conditions. Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico advises homeowners to document evidence and consult a lawyer before signing any release agreements.



A Houston family finally has air conditioning after weeks without a working unit, following alleged damage by a contractor hired by CenterPoint Energy.

Family receives compensation

What they're saying:

Jessica Bolanos received $5,200 from CenterPoint Energy to repair her air conditioning unit, but the process involved extensive negotiations with the energy company.

Bolanos explained, "It’s been a while; this happened in May. It’s taken up a lot of time, and it’s been hot, but at least I’m glad CenterPoint has given us a check."

Initially, CenterPoint required Bolanos to sign documentation, including a release from liability, before providing compensation. "From my understanding, Sequoia [contractor] was asking for a release to free them from any liability in case other damages were found," Bolanos said, noting concerns about potential mold issues due to prolonged humidity in the house.

Additionally, the agreement included a confidentiality clause, which Bolanos refused to sign. "I already posted something on social media. That’s why everybody is trying to help us. I already talked to the media, so I didn’t want to sign with that clause in there," she explained.

Bolanos expressed frustration with both CenterPoint and their contractor, Sequoia Tree Trimming, as the contractor denied any wrongdoing. Initially, CenterPoint sought to work with Sequoia to offer compensation, but the contractor did not cooperate.

Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico commented, "They’re both responsible. CenterPoint can’t just lay the blame on their subcontractor. They hired the contractor, so they’re both responsible for the damages to the A/C unit."

After FOX 26 reported the story and reached out to CenterPoint on July 2, the energy company settled with Bolanos without requiring her to sign a release.

Bolanos expressed gratitude, saying, "I’d just like to thank y’all so much because I don’t know if we would be here and getting this much help if it wasn’t for everybody online, everybody that saw the story. So really, thank you for all the work y’all do."

Senior legal expert Chris Tritico advises homeowners to document evidence with photos and videos and consult a lawyer before signing any release.