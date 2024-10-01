Sana Zuri lives here in Houston, but the majority of her family is in Israel. During an interview with Zuri, she received video from her family in Israel showing the missile strikes happening outside their window.

Zuri translated some of the videos for us that were sent from her cousin.

"He said it’s going down, it’s going down," Zuri said. "He said missiles! Missiles."

Getting scared while watching these videos with us, she called her family to make sure they were okay.

Zuri first called her cousin and she told us what was going on.

"In Akko, Haifa, and Tel Aviv, a lot of missiles like rain, and he say, 'yeah, it’s Iran. They kicking in, they are bombing." said Zuri.

Zuri checked on her brother as well.

"He said Akko, Haifa, and Tel Aviv, they have like the missiles, you know, and a lot of problem. But when they hear like the missiles come, they hear the house shaking," Zuri said. "He say, he is okay, but the kids are scared."

The Zuri’s came to the United States in the 1980s and say watching these strikes play out while her family is overseas is heartbreaking.

"My heart cry, even if my eye doesn't cry, my heart cry from inside," said Bensana Zuri. "Most people staying in apartment, we have apartment. like here. but our apartment is all concrete, and we have underground special rooms. So when it’s war, they put the special siren on and everybody goes down and hide. Some people, they still sleeping there, they can’t go to the apartments. It’s very, very difficult for them. We live only 30 minutes from the Lebanese border. We are not far, we are the first people can get hit."