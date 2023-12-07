During the holiday season, Inertia Resources, a minority-owned energy brokerage firm, launched a program to help Houston families facing financial hardships or potential utility shutoffs.

The organization say they will begin awarding an Energy Bill Grant each month, covering a family's utility bills for an entire year.

RELATED:Nurse takes stuffed animal on hospital adventure after young patient leaves toy behind

By using the program, the organization pledges to relieve the financial burden of struggling families by paying for their utility expenses for the entire year.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"Rising utility bills have really been impacting families with limited resources, and the need seems greater than ever right now," said Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc. Linton, who brings 20 years of experience in the energy sector, recounted his early career experiences of witnessing the struggles families faced, especially during the holiday season. "We are launching the grant program this holiday season to make a difference in the communities we serve and ensure that there are resources available to help families take care of utility bills they would not otherwise be able to afford."

SUGGESTED: Bar's Christmas ad highlighting 'painfully hard’ time for some goes viral: ‘We are truly overwhelmed

The program is open to any family experiencing hardships and finding it challenging to maintain their utility services. Inertia Resources has streamlined the nomination process with a simple form available on their website.

If you want to nominate a family for an Inertia Foundation Energy Bill Grant this holiday season, please visit InertiaResources.com.