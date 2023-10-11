Houston families collecting donations to buy protective gear to help those in Israel

Local families are trying to gather money to buy protective gear to help people in Israel, like Daniel Moritz, who spoke exclusively to us about narrowly escaping the deadly music festival attack near the Gaza-Israel border.

"I remember there was a hole in the fence, so I told everyone to go through the fence. We went straight from the party to the parking place," said Mortiz. "We managed to get in the car and run. All this while the bombings are happening, and we see guys coming out of the air and paragliding inside…terrorists with machine guns firing at us full speed nonstop. Somehow we got out lucky. It was really lucky. It was a miracle actually."

An outcome his friend, Tai Malka, more than 7,000 miles away in Houston, is grateful for but knows the violence is far from over.

"People are getting killed right now as we speak to protect Israel," said Malka whose brother is fighting in the war after being in Houston just a week ago. "We have to get the support as soon as possible and those people protected as much as we can…for Israel, Oct 7, 2023, equals to 9/11 in America."

Tai and other local Israeli families in Houston are joining forces to raise money and gather donations to supply civilians with protective gear, portable phone chargers, and basic aid.

The first round of supplies will be handed directly to the civilians left behind to protect the northern Kibbutz (villages) in Israel and continue further south of the country.

For donations via Venmo: @We-Stand-With-Israel