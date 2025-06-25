Man accused of posing as ICE agent during Houston robbery

The Brief A man is accused of posing as an ICE agent to pull off a robbery. Police said he targeted a victim in West Houston on Monday. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.



Charges are pending against a man who allegedly posed as an ICE agent during a Houston robbery.

Man impersonates ICE agent

What we know:

Houston police said officers were called to Skyline Drive at about 1 A.M. Monday for a robbery.

The victim reportedly said a man claimed he was an ICE agent and stole the victim’s money.

Police investigated and said the next day, they conducted a traffic stop along Wichita Street in Third Ward.

Officers say they took the 37-year-old suspect into custody. Police say charges are pending

What we don't know:

Due to the pending charges, the suspect has not been identified at this time.

ICE responds

What they're saying:

An ICE spokesperson shared a statement with FOX 26 saying, in part, "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally."

How to spot a fake officer

What you can do:

FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen for tips on spotting a fake officer.

Make sure the "officer's" patrol car has proper markings. Check the person's uniform to see if they have official patches. You can ask the "officer" to show you their patches to prove what agency they're with. Ask the officer for their official department ID. If the "officer" refuses to prove what agency they're with, call 911 to confirm if there is any police activity happening in your location.