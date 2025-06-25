Man accused of posing as ICE agent during Houston robbery
HOUSTON - Charges are pending against a man who allegedly posed as an ICE agent during a Houston robbery.
What we know:
Houston police said officers were called to Skyline Drive at about 1 A.M. Monday for a robbery.
The victim reportedly said a man claimed he was an ICE agent and stole the victim’s money.
Police investigated and said the next day, they conducted a traffic stop along Wichita Street in Third Ward.
Officers say they took the 37-year-old suspect into custody. Police say charges are pending
What we don't know:
Due to the pending charges, the suspect has not been identified at this time.
ICE responds
What they're saying:
An ICE spokesperson shared a statement with FOX 26 saying, in part, "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally."
How to spot a fake officer
What you can do:
FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen for tips on spotting a fake officer.
- Make sure the "officer's" patrol car has proper markings.
- Check the person's uniform to see if they have official patches. You can ask the "officer" to show you their patches to prove what agency they're with.
- Ask the officer for their official department ID.
- If the "officer" refuses to prove what agency they're with, call 911 to confirm if there is any police activity happening in your location.
The Source: Houston Police Department and Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.