Shooting in southeast Houston leads to SWAT standoff

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The Brief A SWAT standoff is underway in southeast Houston Saturday morning. Houston police responded to Fairway Drive early Saturday morning after a man was shot in the stomach. Police believe the suspected shooter is inside the home and SWAT was called.



The SWAT team responded to a home in southeast Houston early Saturday morning after authorities said a man was shot in a garage.

What we know:

Houston police responded to the 6500 block of Fairway Drive around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man and woman were inside a garage when a gunshot came from inside the home. The man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SWAT officers responded to the home and set up a perimeter. Police believe the suspect is inside the home and is working to get the person out.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Houston police are asking people to avoid the area near Loop 610 and Broad Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.