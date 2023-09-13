Houston is gearing up for a vibrant weekend of festivals, cultural celebrations and live entertainment.

Here’s a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Houston Farmers Market

The Houston Farmers Market is hosting a special celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Guests can enjoy a festive Shop Local Market pop-up, face painting, salsa class, lively performances, and delicious bites from vendors.

When: Friday, Sept. 15; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline Drive, Houston, 77009

Cost: Free

Rod Stewart Tribute Band Rooftop Concert

Experience a nostalgic journey with Rod Stewart's Tribute Band, led by internationally renowned performer Vic Vaga, at the Skylawn rooftop garden. Enjoy the iconic hits from the 70s and 80s while dancing under the Houston skyline. Seating is first come, first serve, so arrive early to grab food and drinks from the Food Hall and enjoy the show rain or shine in the covered pavilion event space.

When: Friday, Sept. 15; 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: POST, 401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201

Cost: $20

Party on the Plaza

It’s a celebration for National Hispanic Heritage Month at The Plaza at Avenida Houston, with free Latin and Mexican music. Enjoy performances by SHEKERE Band and Grupo Vadenagi, along with an open-air market, Flea by Night, showcasing local artisans and businesses.

When: Saturday, Sept 16; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Plaza at Avenida Houston, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Houston Creole Festival

At this family friendly event, guests can enjoy a day of live music, diverse culinary offerings from restaurants and food trucks, dancing, a special Mardi Gras punch, and a Creole Bar. The VIP Experience features Chef Seddy demonstrating his skills in creating delicious Creole dishes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Historic Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: General admission $10 for adults, $5 ages 12-17; kids under 12 free; VIP $25

2023 Latin Festival

The 2023 Latin Festival, hosted by the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is a full day celebration of Latin cultures. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the live music and dance performances, diverse food vendors, cultural items and clothing for sale, dancing, Hispanic Hero Scholarship awards, and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Cost: Free

Houston Jazz Festival

The Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series with The Duke Ellington Orchestra, special guest Paul Mercer Ellington, and artist Jack Whitten's work. This unique event marks the centennial anniversaries of both the Orchestra and the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; 8 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free; reserve seats online or sit on the hill

Music in the Park

Bring a lawn chair and grab a spot to enjoy live music from four bands up on the main stage. There will also be craft beer and wine gardens and a kid’s area with bounce houses and games.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: West Montgomery Park, 16716 FM 149, Montgomery, TX 77356

Cost: Adults $20; ages 4 to 12 $10; VIP $100

Viet Cultural Fest 2023: A Taste of Viet Nam

Immerse yourself in Vietnamese culture at this festival. There will be cultural entertainment, Vietnamese food, competitions and games, and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Ages 3+ $10

Texans vs. Colts

Football is back in Houston! The Texans face off against the Indianapolis Colts for their first home game of the season.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17; noon

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Drake & 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage bring the "It’s All A Blur" Tour to Houston with two shows. Last year, the two artists collaborated for the album "Her Loss".

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 & Monday, Sept. 18

Where: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Resale tickets available.

