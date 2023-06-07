Whether you love food, music, dance or spending time with the family, there's something for everyone this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the events to check out this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Wine & Food Week

Wine and food lovers will want to be in The Woodlands for several days of tasting events, parties and fun. Among the events this weekend is the Sips, Suds & Savor event on Friday with food, live music, wine, beer and more. At the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, there will be hundreds of wines as well as 35 restaurants competing for the Chef of Chefs Culinary Awards.

Swan Lake

Houston Ballet Principals Yuriko Kajiya as Odette and Connor Wals h as Prince Siegfried in Stanton Welch’s Swan Lake. Photo by Hidemi Seto (2022). Courtesy of Houston Ballet

The Houston Ballet performs Stanton Welch’s Swan Lake to close their season. Enjoy the iconic love story complete with stunning costumes and sets and the Houston Ballet Orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky's score.

When: June 8, 10 & 11; June 16-18

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

They’re two of the greatest rock bands of all time, but which is best? Tribute bands will bring the music of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to the stage in this musical showdown.

When: Friday, June 9; 8 p.m.

Where: Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street, Ste. 300, Houston, TX, 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $45.

Spider-Verse Collision at Children’s Museum Houston

Calling all web slingers! This Spider-Man inspired event will have a meet and greet with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, as well as themed story times, face painting and other activities. Starting at 1 p.m., kids 5 and up can join the web-sling showdown.

When: Saturday, June 10; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: General admission $17 for adults and children ages 1 and up

Vibe Artisan Market at POST Houston

Shop local from more than 100 artists and makers at this free market. You can also browse the art gallery and sip on complementary cocktails by Blue Norther & Dripping Springs Distilling.

When: Saturday, June 10; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Atrium at POST Houston, 401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Freedom - Juneteenth Family Fun Day

This free event features an opening ceremony for Juneteenth events in Houston and brings together seven historic Black Houston communities for a celebration of culture and Juneteenth pioneers. There will be fellowship, music, shopping, games, live activations and more.

When: Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Free

Texas Best Music Fest

Enjoy an evening of live music while supporting a good cause. Deborah Duncan, Hayden Baker, Bill and Kim Nash, Mary Sarah and Jimmy Nash take the stage at Texas Best Music Festival. Proceeds Benefit Champions Kids Camp, which is a camp for children who have survived trauma.

When: Sunday, June 11; doors open at 2 p.m., first act at 3 p.m.

Where: Mo’s Place, 21940 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Cost: General admission $20

Family Beach Challenge

Family and friends ages 8 up can compete in challenges and play games for a chance to win gift cards and prizes. There will be 14 stations including a life-size Battleship game, limbo, giant Connect Four and more.

When: Sunday, June 11; 10 a.m.

Where: Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX 77550.

Cost: Free

