A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a police vehicle while riding on an electric scooter.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Crawford Street and Rusk Street in Downtown Houston.

Houston police say the 16-year-old male was driving through the intersection when he hit a cop car. Officials said the officer had the right of way.

Residents in the area said the electric scooters are part of a growing problem when it comes to traffic safety.

"I think there needs to be more rules and regulations," said Anna Marie Smith, a resident in East Downtown.

Houston streets are buzzing with electric scooters, but they're also bringing new concerns to traffic safety.

"Objectively, they’re not a bad thing, but I think the way people drive them is really reckless," said Smith.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old was critically injured after crashing into a police officer's vehicle. Houston police said the officer dragged the scooter under his vehicle and the teen went flying over the hood of the car.

"The patrol vehicle was traveling on Rusk Street, through the intersection with the green light and the electric scooter crossed in the path of the patrol vehicle, colliding with the patrol vehicle," said Sergeant Richards of the Houston Police Department.

According to the Houston Police Department, people driving electric scooters must obey all traffic laws, but despite those rules, some riders continue to operate the scooters illegally.

"I think that a lot of people forget that they are motorized vehicles that have to follow the law too," said Smith.

"The biggest issue I see when I’m driving is people who have not come to driving age and I don’t think they really have accountability for the laws," said Reggie Draper, another resident in East Downtown.

Residents in East Downtown are now calling for more regulations on electric scooters.

"They will swerve all over the street. I’ve had to go from basically 30 to 0 in five seconds because they just cross the street without looking," said Smith.

The Houston Police Department said the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.