An accidental discharge of a shotgun by a security guard at a Houston nightclub resulted in minor injuries to two women in the early hours of June 30, 2024.

Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene at 400 W Parker after the shooting was reported around 3:30 AM. Preliminary reports indicate that the guard's weapon was fired negligently inside the club, sending pellets flying and striking the victims—one woman in the forehead and the other in the torso.

The two wounded women received immediate treatment from HFD paramedics and were released at the scene. Despite the minor nature of the injuries, the event caused distress among the hundreds of patrons present inside the club and those queued outside.

Following the discharge, the security guard responsible for the incident fled the area. The Houston Police Department is currently handling the ongoing investigation to locate and apprehend the guard for questioning and possible charges.

This incident raises concerns about firearm safety and security measures in places of high public congregation. Further updates will be shared as HPD continues its inquiry into the circumstances of the accidental shooting.