A 16-year-old male is in critical condition following a traumatic collision with a Houston Police Department patrol car at the intersection of Crawford & Rusk at 9:45 PM on June 29, 2024.

According to the HPD, a Downtown unit was crossing the intersection, legally driving through a green light and not speeding, when the teen on an electric scooter crashed into the patrol vehicle. The impact caused the officer to drag the scooter several feet, and the teen was propelled over the hood of the car.

Radio communications reveal that upon the arrival of the Houston Fire Department, the teen experienced prolonged vomiting, which is a sign of serious injury. He was swiftly transported to a local trauma center and is currently listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The area, known for its heavy surveillance, will provide investigators with ample video evidence to piece together the events leading up to the incident. The Houston Police Department is likely to conduct a thorough investigation given the severity of the accident and the involvement of one of their own.